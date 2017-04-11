Smithfield family remembers Virginia Tech Tragedy

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — April 16, 2007 is when everything changed for Tricia and Mike White from Smithfield.

Their daughter, Nicole, was in Norris Hall on Virginia Tech’s campus for German class. Around 10 a.m., a fellow student chained the doors to the academic building and started shooting.

He killed 30 students and professors before turning the gun on himself.

Nicole White was one of the victims.

“I just remember President (George W.) Bush being there the next day, and there was some ceremony,” Tricia White said. “I was sitting in a room, one of the conference rooms or hotel room there, waiting to find out where she was. She was the last one that they identified.”

Sunday will mark 10 years since the tragedy at Virginia Tech. It remains the worst school shooting in the country’s history.

The Whites say they haven’t been back to the campus since.

Tonight, 10 On Your Side's Jason Marks sits down with Tricia and Mike as they recall the moments just after the shooting. Jason will also show how, even in death, Nicole is doing what she loved — giving back to her community.

Look for full coverage on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.

