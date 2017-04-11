Transportation secretary to discuss I-64 HOV lanes Wednesday in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne will be in Chesapeake on Wednesday.

Layne is expected to discuss the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes on Interstate 64. In October, the Commonwealth Transportation Board voted to allow VDOT to convert eight miles of HOV lanes on I-64 into toll lanes.

The conversion to high occupancy toll (HOT) lanes or express lanes will impact the stretch of I-64 from the I-264 interchange up to Interstate 564. Solo drivers will be able to use the lanes for the first time during peak hours, but they will have to pay a variable toll. The tolls will vary depending on traffic volumes.

VDOT estimates the express lanes will decrease traffic in the parallel untolled lanes of I-64 by 17 percent. Officials have said the HOV lanes are underused.

The conversion is expected to be complete in Fall 2017.

Layne is expected to brief officials on the plans at 1 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.