Reck on the Road: Landstown Baseball

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Recent tornadoes took a heavy toll on Hampton Roads and many people will take months to get back to normal – including the baseball team at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach.

In a matter of seconds, a tornado took out the baseball field at Landstown and in the process, wiped out years of work and dreams for many seniors who will never get to play on their home field again.

But the Eagles refuse to let a storm define their season. We find out that this storm could have been so much worse in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.