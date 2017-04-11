NASA Langley to break ground on $95.6M lab Tuesday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — NASA on Tuesday is set to break ground on a new laboratory the Langley Research Center in Hampton.

The new, 175,000 square foot facility will be the largest facility at NASA Langley once it’s completed. W.M. Jordan Co. in Newport News was awarded $95.6-million to build the facility.

NASA says the lab is part of Langley’s 20-year revitalization plan.

This plan calls for the new building calls for the demolition of aging structures and rehab of other buildings.

Local and state officials, including Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), are scheduled to attend Tuesday’s groundbreaking.

NASA says construction on the lab is expected to be completed in 2019.