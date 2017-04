PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot late Tuesday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Police say the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 4:31 p.m.

Authorities are investigating in the 800 block of Martin Avenue.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non life-threatening, police say.

There are no suspects in custody. If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.