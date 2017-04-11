Man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend to stand trial in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An Eastern Shore man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in 2016 will stand trial in Northampton County.

A judge on Tuesday denied a request from the attorney of Winston Burton to move the trial. He also denied a request for Burton to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Prosecutors say Burton waited for Shelli Crockett to get to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital last November. Witnesses testified in court that Burton dragged her out of her car and stabbed her to death.

A grand jury indicted Burton in March on charges of first-degree murder and abduction. Court records show Crockett had taken out a protective order against Burton two months before her death.

10 On Your Side investigations into Burton’s past found a history of violent offenses dating all the way back to 1976. The offenses included shooting his girlfriend in the face and repeatedly stabbing his wife with a steak knife.

The trial is scheduled to begin in July.