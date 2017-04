PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Chef and owner Kevin Sharkey always does a great job when he joins us in the kitchen. During this visit, Chef Sharkey made ta Tostada with chili verde, roasted pork, swiss chard, asparagus and heirloom tomato salad, which has been freshly added to the brunch menu.

16-08 Crafthouse

16-08 Pleasure House Rd – Virginia Beach

(757) 965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.