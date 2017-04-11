Fort Eustis joint military unit heading to Indiana for training

INDIANA (WAVY) — Members of Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS), based at Fort Eustis, are heading to Indiana later this month.

The unit will participate in joint training exercises, know as Vibrant Response 17 and Guardian Response 17, from April 24 through April 30. The training takes place at Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuk Urban Training Center.

Vibrant Response 17 is a mission validation command post exercise that tests a unit’s ability to respond to the nation’s expectations. It provides realistic training to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response units to work with civilian partners while responding to catastrophic events.

Guardian Response 17 is a capstone field training exercise, involving more than 5,000 active duty and reserve service members.

The two exercises will run at the same time using the same scenario.