Chesapeake man dies in fall from balcony at Ohio water park

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WAVY) — Authorities say a Chesapeake man died after falling from a balcony at an Ohio resort Tuesday.

Just before 10:30 a.m., 25-year-old Derek Vancleave fell from the balcony of a third-story guest room at Kalahari Resort, a hotel and water park in Sandusky.

According to an incident report from the local sheriff’s office, a construction worker called 911 after seeing Vancleave fall. Medics took him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A spokesman for the Erie County sheriff says the death appears to be an accident. Authorities say Vancleave suffered from a traumatic brain injury he sustained in the past, which may have caused him to jump.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.