CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — In a 9-0 vote, Chesapeake City Council approved the expansion of Oscar Smith and Hickory middle schools.

The decision was made in hopes of alleviating overcrowding at some of the division’s schools.

Earlier this year, the school board discussed possibly rezoning the division to move students from Hickory to other middle schools that haven’t reached capacity. Parents urged board members to vote against rezoning.