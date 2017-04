SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car was found on fire at Nansemond River High School late Sunday night, according to police.

Suffolk police says an officer responded to the school around 11:55 p.m. and found a vehicle fire in the parking lot. The car, a four-door sedan, was fully engulfed in flames when fire and rescue crews arrived.

According to police, there were no tags on the car and it had not been reported stolen.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.