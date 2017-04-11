Burn victim taken to Richmond hospital after York house fire

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person was burned in a house fire in York County on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Hudson Drive, in the Schenk Estates subdivision. While on the way to the scene, crews learned there may be an injured person at the scene as well.

When units got to the scene, they found one person with burn injuries. A neighbor had pulled them from the burning home. No one else was inside the home.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

The single-story home had heavy flames and sustained a lot of fire damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

James City County crews assisted York firefighters with this fire.