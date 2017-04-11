Authorities: Suspicious vehicle reportedly followed teen in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspicious person after a teenager was reportedly followed while riding her bicycle.

Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious vehicle or person possibly following a teen girl as she rode her bike in the area of Fletcher Road and Ryan’s Way.

Authorities say the teen got concerned when she noticed the vehicle following her, even as she changed directions while riding her bike. The girl went to her friend’s house and called her mom.

The mother told the sheriff’s office she saw what looked like a silver PT Cruiser. She did not get the license plate number, according to authorities. The vehicle was reportedly being driven by a middle-aged, heavy set white man.

The mother said as she approached her daughter, the driver of the vehicle sped out of the neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve issued a be on the lookout to area law enforcement and are increasing patrols in the area. Anyone who has any information about possible sightings should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.