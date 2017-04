PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our heritage makes us who we are, and our studio audience today from the Hampton History Museum knows just that. Seamus McGrann, from the Hampton History Museum, along with performers for the big day were on the Hampton Roads Show to enlighten us on Hampton Heritage Day, coming up this weekend.

Hampton Heritage Day

Saturday, April 15th

10am to 5pm

Hampton History Museum

(757) 727-1102

HamptonHistoryMuseum.org