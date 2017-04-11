PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Football fans listen up!

If you need your gridiron fix, than make plans for this weekends double-header of football. We are talking about the 49th Annual Priority Toyota Charity Bowl followed by the ODU Spring football game. James Church from Priority Automotive joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with all the details.

49th Annual Priority Toyota Charity Bowl

This Saturday

Kickoff at 1 p.m.

SB Ballard Stadium at ODU

PriorityToyotaCharityBowl.com

Free Admission!

Open to the public!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Priority Toyota Charity Bowl.