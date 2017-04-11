12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at Newport News middle school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 12-year-old girl was caught carrying a knife and a screwdriver in her purse at school Monday, according to police.

Newport News police say a Mary Passage Middle School security officer overheard the girl and another classmate arguing about a knife during lunch.

The officer found a folding knife and screwdriver in the girl’s purse

Police say an investigation found the child had reportedly brought them to school for protection because she was having problems two other female classmates.

Her father reportedly said the knife and screwdriver were his, but that he had no idea that she had them.

Police say they will be going to juvenile intake to obtain charges.

