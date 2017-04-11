10 people convicted following drug and gun sting in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ten people have been convicted of federal charges just six weeks after they were arrested in connection to Operation Riptide, a massive gun and drug roundup in the Hampton Roads area.

Twelve people were arrested on federal charges involving drugs and guns. Fifteen others were arrested on state charges for guns or drug distribution. See a full list and details on the guilty pleas below.

On Tuesday, two federal defendants pleaded guilty to charges against them. Since the arrests happened on March 1, 10 people total have been convicted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) began Operation Riptide in the fall of 2016.

With help from Norfolk police, Virginia State Police and prosecutors, more than 30 people throughout the region were identified for illegally selling firearms, heroin and other narcotics.

The operation yielded more than 50 guns, including at least three assault rifles, two sawed off shotguns and 47 handguns — 18 of which were stolen or didn’t have serial numbers. Investigators also recovered over 170 grams of heroin, 65 grams of powder cocaine, 290 grams of crack cocaine and a bullet proof vest.

Name Age, hometown Pleaded guilty to the following charges Date of plea Darryl Moore, aka “Little Darryl” 28, Norfolk Felon in possession of a firearm March 16 Kejuan Dante Perry, aka “KP” 25, Chesapeake Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime March 21 Maurice Owen Johnson, aka “Dink” 28, Norfolk Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime March 22 Leonard Lee Brickhouse, aka “Leo Brixx” 24, Norfolk Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime March 29 Evrick Speight, aka “P” 23, Virginia Beach Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime April 5 Jason Gilliard, aka “Hoodro Wilson” 32, Virginia Beach Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin April 10 Lamare Pierre Jordan, aka “L” 30, Norfolk Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime April 11 James Andre Martin, aka “Big Buff” 44, Norfolk Distribution of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm April 10 Keone Devon Perry 23, Chesapeake Transfer of firearm to prohibited person April 10 Carl Lee Walton, aka “CJ” 22, Virginia Beach Felon in possession of a firearm April 11