NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY-TV 10 would like to thank everyone who support the fight against multiple sclerosis during Sunday’s Walk MS event in downtown Norfolk.

Nearly $62,000 was raised for the 2017 event — well beyond the goal of $40,000 for Walk MS South Hampton Roads.

Hundreds of people came out Sunday to help raise money and awareness.

To date, the local MS Society has raised $61,915.

