Video: Man forcibly removed from United Airlines flight

CHICAGO (NBC) — New cellphone video shows a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday.

United Flight 3411 from Chicago to Illinois was overbooked, so the airline asked for four volunteers to leave the aircraft. The airport said it had personnel who needed seats to be at work the next day.

A passenger on the flight who witnessed the incident has told reporters the airline first offered $400 and a hotel stay. No one took the offer.

The was increased top $800, but no one volunteered.

Manager came on the plane and said a computer would select four people to be taken off the flight. One couple was selected and left.

The man in the video was then told he needed to leave.

Witnesses say the man became very upset and said he was a doctor who needed to see patients at a hospital in the morning.

Security came, and the passenger was taken off the plane against his will. He managed to get back on the plane and ran to the back, where he seemed disoriented.

All passengers were then asked to get off the plane, and they later re-boarded.

United Airlines has issued a statement, saying, “After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation.”

There no word on the condition of the man removed from the plane.