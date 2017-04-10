Va. Beach housing department seeks opinions on proposed action plan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation is looking for opinions on its proposed action plan for the 2017 fiscal year.

The plan outlines how the department will use more than $3.9 million in funding under the following federal entitlement grants:

Community Development Block Grant

HOME Investment Partnerships

Emergency Solutions Grant

Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS Program

Those interested in weighing in can do so online. There will also be a public hearing held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the department’s main office, located at 2424 Courthouse Drive, Building 18A.

The 30-day comment period ends on May 6. City council will review the plan on May 9.