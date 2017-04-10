Upset citizens pack Elizabeth City Council meeting over power bill problems

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Dozens of citizens packed Monday night’s Elizabeth City Council meeting, upset over power bill problems seeming to plague the town.

“You trust your community, your leaders, to do right by you, and our citizens are just being thrown under the bus,” said Bridget Colbert, who organized “Enough is Enough EC.”

In the last two weeks, Colbert has received two utility bills, riddled with errors. Others have reportedly received bills totaling $1,000 or more, with late fees many find unfair.

“I hope that we will get some answers as to why we have to double up on our bills like this,” said Sherry Reid.

Some citizens talked to 10 On Your Side from outside of the municipal building, ahead of the meeting. Several people were frustrated that they could not immediately enter, told by public safety officials that the building was at full capacity.

Inside, it was standing room only as resident after resident shared their story.

“I see elderly, disabled people that cannot pay their bills,” one woman said to council. “They cannot afford what you guys are doing to them and when I say that I mean, all of you.”

“Three bills within 45 days is ridiculous,” another person said, prompting applause from attendees.

City Manager Richard Olson addressed council with a presentation, claiming that a new software program was to blame for the problems. He stated intentions to revert to the prior system.

“The process has been very hard on our employees, yet they have been able to keep their professionalism during this difficult situation,” his presentation read.

Olson proposed that no penalties be assessed and no disconnections occur until July 1st.

Several citizens and council members suggested that citizens have 12 months to pay off the bills. But Olson claimed that would potentially violate state law, and result in a serious cash flow problem.

Councilman Michael Brooks expressed outrage over the billing errors and stated that he had never seen so many unhappy citizens crowd one council meeting.

“This mess should have been stopped a year ago,” he said.

Council passed a motion to request that the city manager come back with an action plan to move forward. No deadline was set.

Some officials expressed interest in establishing a monthly pay plan system to help citizens budget.