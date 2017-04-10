Two arrested after driver is stabbed, hit by car in road rage incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were arrested after a driver was stabbed and hit by a vehicle during a road rage incident Saturday.

Police say the incident happened around 11:37 p.m. on Interstate 264 west and the off ramp to First Colonial Road.

According to police, both the victim and suspect vehicle stopped on the ramp. Someone in the suspect vehicle got into an argument with the victim, who was then stabbed. The driver of the suspect vehicle then hit the victim with their car.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

42-year-old David Arthur Costa, of Chesapeake, and 30-year-old Jennifer Marie Costa, of North Carolina, were arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Police haven’t said whether it was David or Jennifer Costa behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

WAVY News is working to learn more about this story. Stay with 10 On Your Side for updates.