Several people detained after shots fired at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several people were detained Monday evening after shots were fired in Virginia Beach.

Around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of gunshots in the area of 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue. When police got to the scene, several people were running from the scene.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

One gun was recovered by police. No charges have been filed.

Police are still investigating this incident. If you know anything about it, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.