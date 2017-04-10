Sailors with Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group conducting readiness exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (WAVY) — About 6,000 sailors with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (Ike CSG) are practicing their readiness to deploy anywhere in the world on short notice should the need arise.

The sailors are conducting a sustainment exercise (SUSTEX).

“Ike CSG is doing a great job on SUSTEX. Sustaining the readiness of this strike group–so it is ready to respond to a crisis anywhere on the planet–is a bargain and an important part of what our Navy’s Optimized Fleet Response Plan does for the nation,” said Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces.

The exercise is designed to test and train the carrier strike group’s ability to perform and respond as a team during situations they may encounter while deployed or during warfare.

The training consists of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, strike warfare, irregular warfare and maritime interdiction scenarios.

“SUSTEX provides a realistic and challenging at-sea opportunity to refresh those skills, apply what we learned on deployment and integrate any new personnel who might have rotated in since we deployed,” explains Malloy.

Capt. Marc Miguez, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 commander, said the underway period — the air wing’s first extended underway aboard Ike since completing the 2016 deployment — has proven to be a seamless re-integration as the Ike-Battle Axe team.

“This team learned how to effectively work together and execute the missions necessary to successfully complete our last deployment. We are back together now, honing our skills, processes and procedures to ensure we are combat ready to respond if called upon again,” said Miguez.

Ike CSG Sustainment Exercise View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pilots taxi an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Swordsmen of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its carrier strike group are underway participating in a sustainment exercise designed to maintain deployment readiness as part of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard) Capt. Marc Miguez, center, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, speaks to a group of United States Naval Academy midshipmen on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its carrier strike group are currently underway conducting a sustainment exercise in support of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper) Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Cesar Santana, from Orlando, performs maintenance on an F/A-18C Hornet assigned to the Wildcats of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131 in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its carrier strike group are underway participating in a sustainment exercise designed to maintain deployment readiness as part of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo Greene III)