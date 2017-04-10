Robbery at Chesapeake Dollar Tree; 5 suspects at-large

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to a robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 1900 block of S. Military Highway, Sunday evening.

According to dispatch, the emergency call came in at 9:45 p.m. A woman clerk was leaving the store and was followed out by a fellow male co-worker.

Five black juveniles, all wearing dark hoodies, approaches the man and one suspect acted as if he was armed. The man then turned over two deposit bags containing an unknown amount of money.

The suspects then ran off towards the 1900 block of Robert Hall Blvd. The suspects are still at-large.

There is no other information at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.