Quarterback battle tightens at Norfolk State

NORFOLK (WAVY) – As is the case with Old Dominion University and the College of William & Mary, Norfolk State is looking to replace its starting quarterback from 2016. Head coach Latrell Scott, now in his fourth season, will try to replace Greg Hankerson, who started all 11 games, throwing for 1,718 yards and eight touchdowns.

Scott’s top two contenders are Chesapeake sophomore Tyree Givers-Wilson (Indian River High School) and redshirt-freshman Tripp Harrington, a transfer out of Fork Union Military Academy. Givers-Wilson began Spring practice no. 1 on the depth chart, and kept that position for the first few weeks, but Harrington has come on strong in recent weeks.

“Both of these guys are throwers,” said Scott after the team’s scrimmage on Saturday. “They can throw the ball. Tripp is a little bit more athletic than Tyree, but Tyree throws the ball very well, and it’s a competition that will probably last long through summer camp.”

Neither has in-game experience, but both will get to showcase their skills in front of the Spartan Nation on Saturday, when the team holds its annual Green and Gold Spring Game. The game kicks off at 2:00 pm inside Dick Price Stadium, and admission is free to the public.