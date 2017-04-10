Prosecutors seek 17.5-year sentence for Anthony Burfoot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Prosecutors want Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot to serve 17 and a half years behind bars, according to court documents filed Monday.

A jury found Burfoot guilty in December on six federal charges, including wire fraud. His attorney, Andrew Sacks, has filed several motions since December, challenging the verdict, requesting acquittal on certain charges and asking for a new trial.

Prosecutors also said in court documents that the public continued to pay for Burfoot’s salary — which sits in escrow until his fate is decided — and as the treasurer sits through a suspension.

In March, the Virginia Supreme Court denied a request by Sacks to lift Burfoot’s suspension. Chief Deputy Treasurer Amelia Ortega has been serving as acting treasurer.

Burfoot will be sentenced next week. 10 On Your Side will be there; stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.