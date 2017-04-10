Only On 10: Suffolk teacher’s assistant says student assaulted him

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A substitute teacher’s assistant at King’s Fork Middle School tells 10 On Your Side an eighth grade student assaulted him on Friday.

“When I walked up beside him, he literally punched me right in my arm,” Christopher Williams told 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings.

Williams said after the incident, “I went to the school nurse and they took it from there. I ended up at the hospital the same night.”

Documents from the hospital show Williams suffered a contusion.

“They said that it may get worse over a couple of days,” Williams said of his injury.

According to Williams, while some students were testing, one student became disruptive and refused to stop.

“He kept going over, picking with the girls in the class and they were telling him to leave them alone, stop and he continued to do it, so that’s when I finally said something about it,” Williams said.

Williams said when he told the student to sit down, he was assaulted — first in the classroom. He said he was assaulted again after class, in the hallway.

“When we got in the hallway, he ran up beside me and said, ‘Let me talk to you,’ and then he pushed me up against the lockers and this side of my arm went straight towards the lockers,” he said.

Williams said he’s been a substitute for two years and has never experienced anything like this. He told Cummings the student was written up for the incident, but he wants to see more discipline.

“Charges are being pressed, but he should be suspended from school,” Williams said.

“If don’t nothing happen about it, it can happen again. Maybe to another teacher or maybe to another TA and it may be worse the next time that it happens,” he said.

Suffolk schools are out on spring break this week. That means 10 On Your Side has not been able to get in touch with them for our story.

WAVY News will continue to follow this story. Stay with WAVY.com for developments.