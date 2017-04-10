Norfolk police officer accused of inappropriately recording a minor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk police officer is facing charges for allegedly recording a minor inappropriately.

A grand jury indictment charges Roy Sharp with creating a video or a still image of a non-consenting person under the age of 18.

The alleged incident is said to have happened Nov. 21, 2016. The grand jury indicted him last week. Sharp turned himself in and is now out on bond, all according to court documents. He is due back in court on April 19.

Sharp, has been on the police force for 16 years and has no prior criminal record, according to a checklist for bail determinations.

Norfolk Police confirmed Sharp is part of the Vice Narcotics Division. He is on administrative duty during the investigation, Cpl. Melinda Wray said.

