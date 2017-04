NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding is set to christen the Indiana (SSN 789) on Saturday, April 29.

The 16th Virginia-class submarine is scheduled to join the Navy in the third quarter of 2017.

Construction on the Indiana began in September 2012.

Shipyard employees interested in attending the christening can call 757-380-2428 for more information.

The 16th Virginia-class submarine Indiana #SSN789 will be christened April 29, and NNS employees can request tickets. (Details in image) pic.twitter.com/3tCDklecaY — Huntington Ingalls (@HIIndustries) April 10, 2017