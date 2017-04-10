Newport News police: Man punched his girlfriend, kept her from calling 911

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a hotel Saturday.

At 10:19 a.m., officers were called to the Point Plaza Hotel at 950 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard for a reported domestic assault.

A 20-year-old Hampton woman told police her boyfriend, 22-year-old Tyler Frazier, assaulted her in their hotel room. During the assault, Frazier allegedly wouldn’t let the woman leave the room.

Police say Frazier punched the woman on both sides of her head, broke her cell phone and ripped the hotel phone out of the wall when his girlfriend tried to call 911. He then reportedly left the room and the victim to get help.

Frazier returned when officers got to the hotel. Police say they found baggies of what was believed to be marijuana on his person.

Frazier received a summons for possession of marijuana and was also charged with abduction, assault on a family member, obstructing a phone message, destruction of private property and obstruction of justice.