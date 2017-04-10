Military Minute: Joint Base Langley Eustis

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It was a big weekend at Joint Base Langley Eustis.

It was all about staying with the good fight as UFC Fighters Brad Tavares, Felice Herrig, Kevin Lee and Todd Duffee, spent some quality time with service members, support staff and families. The fighters got a upclose look at military life by touring the bases, meeting troops and working out.

They were tested to see how their combat skills translated in a military setting in hand to hand combat, the helicopter simulator and target practice. There was plenty of goofing around as well at the bowling alleys and at meet and greets at the exchanges.