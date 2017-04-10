Sen. Warner visiting Hampton VA Medical Center this afternoon

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is slated to visit the Hampton VA Medical Center Monday to be updated on wait times and access issues.

Warner’s office says the senator visit the Hampton facility between November 2014 and May 2015 after reports surfaced over long wait times.

The wait times at the Hampton facility were some of the longest in the entire VA system.

Then-director of Hampton VAMC Michael Dunfee told 10 On Your Side in December that wait times improved drastically during his tenure.

The facility has seen other issues, including some veterans waiting months to get custom wheelchairs.

Warner has been heading a bipartisan effort to authorize an outpatient facility in Hampton Roads, to help ease some of the burdens on the Hampton VAMC.

10 On Your Side will have updates on Warner’s visit on air and online.