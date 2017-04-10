Manteo man reported missing found dead in the water

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A man who was reported missing over the weekend in North Carolina was found dead Monday.

Manteo police say Brant Larry Wise was found at 3:15 p.m. in the water near his boat, the Veronica, at the Pirates Cove Marina channel.

The Outer Banks Voice reports Wise is the captain of a charter boat. He was last seen walking toward the Washington Baum Bridge near Pirates Cove on Friday night.

Two dive teams, police officers, good Samaritans and a helicopter went out to look for Wise over the weekend. There was also a boat with a radar scan involved in the search.

Wise’s body will be sent for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this developing story.