Man wearing safety vest, construction helmet robs Hampton clothing store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a clothing store in Hampton at gunpoint Monday morning.

At 11:10 a.m., officers were called to DTLR, located in the first block of W. Mercury Boulevard, for a robbery. Police say the suspect entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money. After getting some cash, the suspect fled on a blue bicycle. He was last seen heading west from the business.

Police described the suspect as a black male, wearing all black clothing with a neon yellow safety vest and a red construction helmet.

If you recognize this suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.