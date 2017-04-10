Full 4th Circuit to hear Trump’s revised travel ban appeal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The full 15-judge panel of a federal appeals court will examine a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban next month.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the case on May 8.

Appeals are typically heard first by a three-judge panel before they are possibly examined by all 15 judges. But the Richmond, Virginia-based court said Monday that Trump’s case will go straight to the full court.

The Trump administration is appealing a ruling in Maryland that blocked the ban’s prohibition on new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

A federal judge in Hawaii has also blocked the revised executive order. The president’s lawyers have appealed that ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based in San Francisco.

