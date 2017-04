GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A boat caught fire Monday night at Jordan Marine Services in Gloucester.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads confirmed a 40-foot boat tied to a dock off Sarah Creek went up in flames. Crews were called to the scene at 10:18 p.m.

The Coast Guard is working to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

