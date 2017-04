PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Up Center. Hannah Billings and Tina Gill from the Up Center, along with other members STEPPED in to The Hampton Roads Show to tell us about Step Up 2017. Step Up 2017 is a fitness challenge stair climbing competition that is all about bringing the community together.

STEP UP 2017

Benefits The Up Center

Saturday, April 29th

Westin Virginia Beach Town Center

Registration & Information:

TheUpCenter.org

(757) 354-3819