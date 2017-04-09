Wilder: Fundamentals “lacking” in ODU’s first scrimmage of Spring practice

NORFOLK (WAVY) – As is the case with just about every college football team this time of year, there are unknowns for Old Dominion and head coach Bobby Wilder, namely who will replace David Washington at quarterback. After seeing his team in its first live-game simulation since their Bahamas Bowl win over Eastern Michigan in December, Wilder says the first thing he’d like to see is better fundamentals.

“Yeah this is the first time since December 23rd, when we won our bowl game, that we’ve blocked, tackled thrown and catch, and it showed out here today,” said Wilder on a sun-drenched Foreman Field. “We looked like we were lacking in the fundamentals, which I expected. That’s part of it. I told the team afterward, good news is we got a lot to work on, and we’ve got time to do it.”

Wilder also has plenty of time to figure out who his next signal-caller will be. At the moment, the top three contenders are redshirt freshmen Kevin Sheckells and Drayton Arnold, along with sophomre Blake LaRussa from Virginia Beach (Bishop Sullivan Catholic).

LaRussa is the only one out of the three with game experience, and took a bulk of the reps with Arnold on Saturday.

“I feel really good about those two,” said Wilder.

“You see it out here today, they’re out here with some different combinations of offensive lineman receivers, running backs, because we’re playing everybody, and they managed it. They handled it well. They avoided sacks for the most part, avoided turnovers, the biggest point I keep making to LaRussa and Arnold is number one, protect the ball, and number two, find a way to move the chains, and I thought they did that fairly well today.”

The Spring game is set for April 15th at 3:00 pm.