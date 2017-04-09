BLACKSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is remembering the Virginia Tech Tragedy, 10 Years Later. April 16, 2007 is a day that changed the country forever.

The shooting rampage where 32 innocent people lost their lives, instantly became the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. It’s only recently been surpassed by the mass shooting at a nightclub in Orlando.

But the incident also became the core of several heated debates over legislation.

10 On Your Side’s Anita Blanton recently spoke to Senator Tim Kaine who was Virginia’s governor at the time of the shooting. He says that the country still hasn’t been able to make meaningful improvements in gun safety.

