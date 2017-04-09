One dead, two injured in house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A house fire in Virginia Beach killed one person and injured two others, early Sunday.

Fire officials say it happened in the 1100 block of Old Kempsville Road just before 2:30 a.m. Units arrived within four and half minutes and reported heavy smoke coming from the front of the house.

Crews found one deceased victim inside the home. Two other people at the home were injured but one of the two people hurt refused treatment. The other was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was limited to one bedroom in the home and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

