PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say one man has dead after a shooting in the 2300 block of Charleston Avenue, early Sunday.

Officers say they received the call at 2:12 a.m. for a male who was shot in the torso. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation is on-going and there are no further details.

