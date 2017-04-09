Man admits to killing parents, threatens to shoot aunt and uncle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are investigating an attempted homicide of a family member and an alleged homicide of two other family members.

Police say they responded to the 3900 block of Chadswyck Road just before 7:30 Sunday night. The call was for an attempted homicide of a family member.

When officers arrived on scene, Michael Dunlow and Eva Dunlow told police their nephew, Steve Julian, pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot them. Police say Mr. Dunlow physically disarmed Julian and detained him until police arrived.

When officers took the suspect into custody, they say he told them he shot and killed his parents inside of their home on Emberhill Lane.

Police responded to that location and found the suspect’s parents, Clark Julian and Eva Julian, shot and killed.

Police are still investigating.

