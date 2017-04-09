Fire damages building at Eastern State Hospital

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a fire at one of the buildings at Eastern State Hospital, Sunday evening.

According the JCC Fire Department, the emergency call came in around 6 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from one of the facilities buildings.

Over two dozen firefighters were on the scene for several hours working to remove smoke from the large building.

According to the JCCFD, Building 22 on Moncoure Drive has been closed for many years, and is not near any patient areas of the sprawling Eastern State campus.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.