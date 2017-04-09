15 acres burn during Suffolk brush fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews have responded to brush fire in the 3800 block of Deer Path Road, Sunday evening.

Officials says the emergency call came in at 4:52 p.m. The brush fire is contained between the railroad bed and a swamp area extended into the nearby wood line.

So far around 15 acres have been burned. No residences or homes are currently threatened by this fire.

Isle of Wight is providing help, including a tanker and two additional brush trucks. Further, the Virginia Department of Forestry has provided two plows.

The Forestry Service will access the total amount of affected acreage on Monday.

No injuries have been reported.

The scene remains active at this time and the roadway is currently closed on Deer Path Road between Indian Trail and Milford Lane. Suffolk Police are providing traffic control.

The Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.