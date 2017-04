YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man that tried into break into vehicle in a Denny’s parking lot.

On March 15, the suspect attempted to break into a vehicle in the 400 block of Bypass Road in Williamsburg.

Authorities say he fled the scene in a white compact car.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.