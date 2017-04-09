NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals struck first, but gave up four unanswered goals in a 4-2 home loss to Reading to end their 2016-2017 campaign. Joey Benik scored on a power play goal to give the Admirals (26-40-6) an early 1-0 lead, but the Royals responded with two goals in the first period, one in the second and one in the third.

Saturday night wasn’t only the last chance for Norfolk hockey fans to catch the Admirals, but also to see the Admirals long-standing battleship logo, which the team says it is doing away with in the near future.