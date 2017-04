VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in the 1500 block of Indian River Road, Sunday evening.

According to police, the emergency call came in at 4:18 p.m.

An investigation showed that the driver went off the road, hit a sign and then ultimately came to a stop in a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.