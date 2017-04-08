Wesleyan softball raises thousands for American Cancer Society, stretches win streak to 17

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The Virginia Wesleyan College softball team hosted its ninth annual “Strike Out Cancer” game with a double-header against Roanoke College. In nine years, the event has reached $100,000 in donations, all of which go to the American Cancer Society.

The inspiration for the fundraiser came from the head coach of the Marlins, Brandon Elliot, who’s mother Elaine F. Sears passed away from cancer in 2008.

“The amount and time and energy he (Coach Elliot) puts in here for his team and himself and the passion he has to raise money for cancer really has grown this event,” said Joanne Renn, the school’s athletics director. The game raised just over $3,000 in its first year, but will be closer to $17,600 this year.

The Marlins (33-1) swept the double-header, beating Roanoke 3-2 in walk-off fashion in game one, and then with an 8-0 shutout in game two. VWC has now won 17 straight games, and is ranked no. 1 in the nation.