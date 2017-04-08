US deploys aircraft carrier-led strike group to Korean Peninsula

(CNN) — A US defense official confirmed to CNN Saturday that a US aircraft carrier-led strike group is on its way toward the Korean Peninsula.

The USS Carl Vinson strike group was ordered by Admiral Harry Harris, the commander of US Pacific Command, to sail north after departing from Singapore on Saturday.

CNN’s reports that the defense official said that the Vinson strike group was moved in response to recent North Korean provocations.

CNN reports that it is not uncommon for aircraft carriers to operate in that part of the Western Pacific Ocean, as a show of force. The same group was in South Korea just last month for military exercises.

However, just this week, North Korea launched a Scud extended-range missile, which US officials say was largely unsuccessful. Beyond this, the regime has also conducted missile engine tests in an effort to improve its ballistic missile technology.